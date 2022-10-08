Tennis star Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello have become parents as the couple welcome their first child, baby boy, as reported by Radio Marca. Reportedly, Maria was admitted to the hospital earlier due to minor complications. The duo got married three years ago.

Rafael Nadal's wife Mery Perello 'gives birth to a baby boy' https://t.co/YcY9oMNosi — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)