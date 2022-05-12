Rafael Nadal would go up against Denis Shapovalov in a round of 16 clash at the Italian Open 2022 on Thursday, May 12. The match has a tentative start time of 10:30 pm IST. Sports 18 1 and its HD channel will provide live telecast of this game for fans in India. The live streaming online of the clash will be available on Voot Select and JioTV mobile app.

ATP tour heads to Italy as new challenges await the Tennis stars in ATP Masters 1000 #RomeMasters2022!! Watch the #RomeMasters2022 matches LIVE from 9th-15th May, 2:30pm onwards only on #VootSelect Digital Partner @realmeIndia pic.twitter.com/a4aQYw5Ze4 — Voot Select (@VootSelect) May 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)