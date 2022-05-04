Rafael Nadal will go up against Miomir Kecmanovic in a round of 32 clash at the Madrid Open 2022 on Wednesday, May 4. The match will be played at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) approximately. Sports 18 1/HD will provide live telecast this game for fans in India. The live streaming details of this game is not available.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)