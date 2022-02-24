Rafael Nadal will go up against Stefan Koslov in a singles match at the Mexican Open 2022 on Thursday, February 24. The match will start at 7:30 am IST. Unfortunately for fans in India, there would be live telecast of this game. However, they can log in to Tennis TV for live streaming the match.

Melbourne to Mexico, still unbeaten in 2022 🙌



11 wins from 11 this season for @RafaelNadal! #AMT2022 pic.twitter.com/ilyDwTUvYf— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 23, 2022

