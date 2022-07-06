Rafael Nadal would now face Taylor Fritz in a men's singles quarterfinal clash on July 6, Wednesday. The match would be played at the Centre Court and is scheduled to start tentatively around 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 1/1HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See Details:

On Wednesdays, we wear p̷i̷n̷k̷ #Wimbledon Whites! 😋 Who are you cheering for on Day 10 of #Wimbledon2022? 🤔#CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/Z2WelEAM5r — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 6, 2022

