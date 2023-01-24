Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will be in action when they face Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the mixed doubles quarterfinal at the Australian Open 2023. The Indian duo beat Ariel Behar and Makoto Ninomiya in the second round to get to this stage. The match will start approximately at 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Court 7. Sony Sports Network have acquired broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2023 in India and will provide live telecast of this game on Sony Sports 3 and 5. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. 'The Last Dance’ Sania Mirza Takes to Social Media After Australian Open 2023 Women’s Doubles Exit As She Sets Focus on Mixed Doubles in her Last Grand Slam

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna vs Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Watch the best Doubles pairs test their skill at the Quarterfinals of Tennis’ biggest stage, the Australian Open tomorrow, 5:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 🎾📺#SlamOfTheGreats #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/qZkBv2OtRe — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)