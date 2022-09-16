Serena Williams welcomed Roger Federer to the 'retirement club' after the latter announced that he is retiring from his professional tennis, on Thursday, September 15. In a statement on social media, Federer made this announcement and Serena, taking to Instagram, shared a post for the Swiss icon, where she wrote, " I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget."

Serena Williams' Instagram Post:

