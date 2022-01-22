Simona Halep is all set to lock horns with Danka Kovinic Maia at the John Cain Arena. This will be the third round of the Australian Open 2022 women's singles match. The game has a tentative start time of 07:00 am IST. Sony Sports will provide the streaming with SonyLIV live streaming the game.

