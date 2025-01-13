Stefanos Tsitsipas will start his Australian Open 2025 campaign when he takes on Alex Michelsen in a first-round clash on Monday, January 13. The Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex Michelsen match is set to be played at the John Cain Arena and it starts at approximately 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2025 in India and fans can watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex Michelsen live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Those seeking an online viewing option can watch the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex Michelsen live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but a subscription will be required. Australian Open 2025 Day 1 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka Notches Up Easy Win, Number Two Seeded Alexander Zverev Moves Into Second Round, and India's Sumit Nagal Crashes Out.

