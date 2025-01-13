The second day of the Australian Open 2025 promises some blockbuster clashes, on January 13. Record 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic gets his campaign underway when he takes on USA's Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round. Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Alex Michelsen to kickstart his Australian Open 2025 campaign while Carlos Alcaraz has Alexander Shevchenko as his first-round opponent. In women's singles, Iga Swiatek will hope to get off to a winning start when she takes on Katerina Siniakova while Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin battle it out for a spot in the next round. Naomi Osaka also has her first-round match on January 13, against Caroline Garcia. Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Claims He Was ‘Poisoned’ During Detention in Melbourne, Says ‘Had High Level of Lead and Mercury’.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 13

