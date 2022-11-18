Taylor Fritz will take on Auger Aliassime in the latest round of the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals. The clash will be played at the Centre Court of the Pala Alpitour in Turin on November 18, 2022 (Friday) and has a tentative start time of 01:30 am IST. Sports18 channel will telecast the match while Voot Select will provide the live streaming online.

See Taylor Fritz vs Auger Aliassime live telecast details:

R. Nadal will look to end his campaign with a victory over C. Ruud. T.Fritz & F. Auger-Aliassime fight it out to qualify for the Semis!! Catch all the action LIVE today on #VootSelect Also available on @Sports18 & @OfficialJioTV#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/rZQ9S7Dca4 — Voot Select (@VootSelect) November 17, 2022

