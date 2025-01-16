Taylor Fritz will square off against Cristian Garin in the second round of the men's singles match in the Australian Open 2025 on Thursday. The Taylor Fritz vs Cristian Garin's much-awaited encounter will be hosted at the Margaret Court Arena. The men's singles match between Taylor Fritz and Cristian Garin is expected to start at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights to the Australian Open 2025. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the Taylor Fritz vs Cristian Garin match. Fans will not be able to watch the live streaming of Taylor Fritz vs Cristian Garin on the SonyLIV app and website.

Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming and Telecast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)