After an action-packed Day 4 of the Australian Open 2025, the matches will be resumed on Day 5 in the ongoing tournament on Thursday, January 16. Day 5 of the Australian Open 2026 is expected to bring more breathtaking action with players fighting hard with each other to go to the next round in their respective matches. Eight-seeded Alex de Minaur will take on the USA's Tristan Boyer in men's singles. Star player Daniil Medvedev will also be in action. He will take on L. Tien in the second round of the Australian Open 2025. Five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek will meet Rebecca Sramkova in women's singles. On the other hand, Elena Rybakina will face Iva Jovic. In men's doubles, India's R. Bollipalli and R. Seggerman will go up against H. Heliovaara and H. Patten. Australian Open 2025 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Advance; Qinwen Zhen and Casper Ruud Make Early Exits.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 16

