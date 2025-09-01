Tomas Machac will clash with Taylor Fritz in the Round of 16 of the men's singles at the US Open 2025 tournament on Monday, September 1. The Tomas Machac vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2025 match will be held at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and is expected to begin at approximately 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Tomas Machac vs Taylor Fritz live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Tomas Machac vs Taylor Fritz live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. US Open 2025 Cap Incident Video: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Identified as Man Who Snatched Kamil Majchrzak's Cap From Young Fan, Tennis Star Meets Boy Later; Know All About Controversy.

US Open 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 🙌 Every year crowns a new story, every champion adds to the drama of this epic court 🎾 That’s why #USOpen is called the most electrifying Grand Slam in the world ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw starts… pic.twitter.com/ld51U53Foi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 21, 2025

