Rafael Nadal means a lot to the Federer clan! Not only Roger Federer but his kids, two sets of twins, also adore the legendary Spaniard. A sweet moment captured from Roger Federer’s last professional tennis match at Laver Cup 2022 is going viral, and no, it is not the photo of Federer and Nadal crying ugly while holding hands. The photo shows ‘uncle’ Nadal getting hugged by the Swiss tennis player’s kids. Meanwhile, Federer, his wife Mirka and his mother Lynette look at them lovingly.

Rivals on the court, BFFs off it; that’s how the world will remember Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s relationship. Not that the world was unaware of it, but this fact was further cemented during Roger Federer’s swansong match at Laver Cup 2022. His greatest rival, Rafael, was bawling his eyes out during the entire ceremony. Roger and Mirka Federer Are Most Precious Beans!

Uncle Rafael Nadal Gets Hugged by Roger Federer’s Kids!

