Two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka will begin her 2024 Australian Open campaign against Camila Giorgi. in the first round of the Australian Open 2024. The Victoria Azarenka vs Camila Giorgi Australian Open 2024 Women's Singles first round match will be played at the Margaret Court Arena on January 16, 2024 and has a probable start time of 8:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV to get the live streaming of the match. Australian Open 2024 Day 2 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Dominic Thiem Face Upsets in First Round; Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur Advance to Round Two.

Victoria Azarenka vs Camelia Giorgi, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

