Victoria Azarenka will look to continue her charge at the Australian Open 2024 when she locks horns against Dayana Yastremska in the fourth round of the women's singles competition on Monday, January 22. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and it is set to start at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India and the Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2024 Day 8 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Advance; Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocked Out.

Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska

#AO2024 elite 8️⃣ awaits ⏳ Women's Singles hits Round 4️⃣, where only four spots remain to secure a place in the coveted quarterfinals 🎾🔥#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/IhfZMqcRia — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)