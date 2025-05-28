India's Yuki Bhambri and USA's Robert Galloway are locking horns against Dutch player Robin Haase and German Hendrik Jebens in the French Open 2025 Roland Garros first round Men's Doubles match on Wednesday, May 28. The Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway vs Robin Haase-Hendrik Jebens match is set to be played at Court 11, from 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 and the Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway vs Robin Haase-Hendrik Jebens live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans also have an online live streaming viewing option as they can watch Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway vs Robin Haase-Hendrik Jebens French Open 2025 Roland Garros first round Men's Doubles match live streaming on SonyLIV as well as the FanCode apps and websites. However, they would need a subscription and a match pass respectively to watch the match on those platforms. French Open 2025: Gael Monfils Rallies From Two Sets Down To Beat Hugo Dellien, Reaches Second Round of Roland Garros.

Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway vs Robin Haase-Hendrik Jebens French Open 2025

Looking to break the barrier 🚧 Twice halted in the second round, Yuki Bhambri aims to go further this time at Roland Garros. Can he add another chapter to his story? Find out on FanCode today 📱 *Match timings are subject to change#RolandGarros #Bhambri pic.twitter.com/uc9vwVveZ4 — FanCode (@FanCode) May 27, 2025

