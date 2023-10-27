Tilottama Sen won the silver medal while Ramita Jindal settled for a bronze in the women's 10m air rifle event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 on October 27. The 15-year-old Sen registered a total of 252.3 points to bag the silver. She also secured a Paris Olympics 2024 quota with this effort. Ramita scored 230.6 in a very closely fought encounter to win the bronze medal. Arjun Babuta Wins Silver Medal in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Event at Asian Shooting Championship 2023, Secures Paris Olympics 2024 Quota.

Tilottama Sen Wins Silver Medal

All of just 1⃣5⃣, Tilottama Sen finishes with 🥈to secure an Olympic quota for Team India in the women's 10m Air Rifle event at Paris 2024! Congratulations!!! 🤩#RoadToParis2024 | #OlympicQualifiers | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gzcIMCQtPF — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) October 27, 2023

Ramita Jindal Bags Bronze

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁! 😲 She led for the most part of the competition, but Ramita Jindal of 🇮🇳 has to settle for 🥉 at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023.#RoadToParis2024 | #OlympicsQualifiers | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/DPd6T0mr6Y — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) October 27, 2023

