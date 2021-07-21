Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal are all set to face third Seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching in the mixed doubles first round. Check out all the draws below:
Draws of the Table Tennis Olympics@sutirthamukher4
Rd1 | Bergstrom - Sweden
Rd2 | Fu - Portugal
Rd3 | Ito - Japan @manikabatra_TT
Rd1 | Tin-Tin Ho - United Kingdom
Rd2 | Pesotska - Ukraine
Rd3 | Polcanova - Austria
— TNTTA Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (@TNTTA_) July 21, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)