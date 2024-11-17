UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) entered its premium event of the month – UFC 309 on November 17 with multiple mega stars taking centre stage. The matches were scheduled to be played at the iconic Madison Square Garden. But some bouts were cancelled including the high-profile match between Chris Weidman and Eryk Anders. Both men successfully made weight ahead of the event, but when the UFC 309 broadcast kicked off the middleweight matchup was cancelled. Dana White later explained that the decision was taken due to a medical issue on the part of Anders. Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic will be played in the UFC 309 event. UFC Hall of Fame 2024: Wanderlei Silva, Marucia Rua, Frankie Edgar and Joanna Jedrzejczyk Among the Seven Greats Inducted in UFCHOF Class of 2024.

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders UFC 309 Fight Called Off

