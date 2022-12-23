Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to sign Upendra Yadav in the IPL 2023 for a price of 25 lakh. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Upendra plays for Railways at the first-class level and is known for his keeping skills.

Upendra Yadav to SRH

Upendera Yadav moves to SRH for INR 25 Lakhs.#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

