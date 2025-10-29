Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded, made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday as a category 5 storm, as per the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). The storm brought catastrophic winds, heavy rain, and a massive storm surge, causing damage across several parts of the Caribbean island. As per reports, landslides, uprooted trees, power outages, and damage to homes, hospitals, and schools were recorded as Melissa made landfall near New Hope. In a relief effort, Elon Musk-run Starlink announced on October 28 that it would provide free internet service through the end of November for people impacted by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and the Bahamas. The company said in a post on X, "For those impacted by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and the Bahamas, Starlink service is now free through the end of November to help with response and recovery efforts." Starlink has also enabled Direct to Cell service in Jamaica for all Liberty Caribbean customers, allowing emergency services, families, and businesses to stay connected and send or receive messages even if terrestrial networks remain down. Starlink Demo Trials in Mumbai: Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Company To Show Compliance With Security and Technical Conditions for Broadband Services on October 30–31.

Hurricane Melissa Makes Landfall in Southwestern Jamaica Near New Hope as a Powerful Category 5 Storm

#Melissa makes landfall in southwestern Jamaica near New Hope as a powerful category 5 hurricane. For the latest updates visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/4zkLYat3g4 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2025

Starlink Offers Free Internet in Jamaica and Bahamas for Hurricane Melissa Recovery

For those impacted by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and the Bahamas, Starlink service is now free through the end of November to help with response and recovery efforts → https://t.co/fUko3xSviJ — Starlink (@Starlink) October 28, 2025

Starlink Team Enables Direct to Cell Service in Jamaica for All Liberty Caribbean Customers

The Starlink team has also enabled Direct to Cell service in Jamaica for all Liberty Caribbean customers. Emergency services, families and businesses with a compatible LTE smartphone can now stay connected through apps and send and receive text messages (SMS) through our… https://t.co/piLeW1Qjj4 — Starlink (@Starlink) October 28, 2025

