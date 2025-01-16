Vidarbha are all set to take on Maharashtra in the second semifinal match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 tournament on Thursday. The thrilling encounter between Vidarbha and Maharashtra will be hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The much-awaited clash will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The winner of the second semifinal between Vidarbha and Maharashtra will play Karnataka in the grand finale of the elite Indian domestic tournament on January 18. Viacom18 has the official broadcasting rights for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 and fans can watch the live telecast of the Vidarbha vs Maharashtra match on Sports18 Khel TV Channel. Fans in India can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 match. A Look at Top Wicket-Takers in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, From Varun Chakravarthy to Arshdeep Singh, Check Full List.

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Live Streaming Details of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25

All set for the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 🙌🙌 A couple of cracking contests await us 🔥 Which team are you rooting for 🤔#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ZAvDp5oOH1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2025

