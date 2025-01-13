Mumbai, January 13: The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has witnessed some memorable performances with the ball as quarterfinals start from Saturday. Let us look at top wicket-takers so far.

Varun Chakravarthy (Tamil Nadu)

The ace Tamil Nadu spinner is the top wicket-taker with 18 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.16, with two five-wicket hauls to his name. His best figures are 5/9. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Debutant Arshin Kulkarni's Hundred Guides Maharashtra To Semifinals; Devdutt Padikkal's Stellar Ton Helps Karnataka Pip Baroda to Enter Last Four.

Arshdeep Singh (Punjab)

The Punjab left-arm pacer is making a case for a spot in ODIs, with 17 wickets in six matches at an average of 18.17, with best figures of 5/38. He also has two four-wicket hauls in the series.

Chintan Gaja (Gujarat)

The Gujarat medium-pacer has taken 16 scalps in seven matches at an average of 15.62, with best figures of 5/27. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Sayan Ghosh (Bengal)

The Bengal pacer has taken 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 20.86 to be the fourth-highest wicket-taker so far. His best figures are 5/33. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Karun Nair’s Record Fifth Hundred Helps Vidarbha Reach Semifinals, Ravi Bishnoi’s Four-Wicket Haul Propels Haryana in Final Four.

Arzan Nagwaswalla (Gujarat)

The Gujarat left-arm pacer is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps at an average of 18.00, with best figures of 4/56.