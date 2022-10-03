Indian Army General, Vikaran Dev Dogra, competed and completed his third Ironman triathlon on October 02, 2022. Dogra participated in the race in Barcelona, Spain which was a one-day event and included 3.8 Kms of swimming, 180 kms cycling and 42.2 km of running. This was the Army general's third triathlon event.

I completed my third Ironman triathlon on 2 Oct 2022, Barcelona Spain . The ironman triathlon is the most gruelling one day event which consists of 3.8 Kms of swimming, 180 kms cycling and 42.2 km running. I want to thank my family for their support. pic.twitter.com/9kBy5sqvkf — Vikram Dev Dogra (@VikramDevDogra) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)