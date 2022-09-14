Vinesh Phogat created history by winning the bronze medal in the repechage round in women's 53kg event at the World Wrestling Championships 2022 on Wednesday, September 14. Phogat got to the podium in emphatic fashion, beating the reigning European champion Emma Malmgren 8–0. With this result, she became India's first medallist at the World Wrestling Championships this year in Belgrade.

Vinesh Phogat Wins Bronze:

