The FA Cup final 2023 match between Manchester City and Manchester United saw Manchester City beating the Red Devils by a margin of 2-1 to lift their seventh title. Amid all the spotlights on the FA Cup final match, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actress Anushka Sharma was spotted attending the FA Cup final match. Now the cricketer himself decided to share video of him attending the FA Cup final match between City and United. The Indian batter sharing the video of him and his wife, congratulated the winning team on winning their seventh FA Cup. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill Attend Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 Final At Wembley Stadium Ahead of WTC Final.

Virat Kohli Shares Video of him Attending FA Cup Final At Wembley Stadium

Congratulations @ManCity & @PepTeam on sealing City’s seventh FA Cup! 👊🏆 Such an effortless display of game and grit by all the players. @pumafootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Z9QEwRmYlY — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 6, 2023

