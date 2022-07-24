Friends, Family of Indian athlete and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra celebrate his win in his hometown in Panipat. Women in a video are seen dancing and singing songs after the Olympic champion wins a silver medal at World Championships 2022.

Olympic champion scripted yet another history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final here.

#WATCH Family and friends celebrate Neeraj Chopra's silver medal win in the World Athletics Championships at his hometown in Panipat, #Haryana Neeraj Chopra secured 2nd position with his 4th throw of 88.13 meters in the men's Javelin finals. pic.twitter.com/khrUhmDgHG — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)