Two-Time World Cup winning skipper Darren Sammy has a strong message for the Men in Maroon as they take on Bangladesh in what is a must win game for the West Indies. Sammy says that the team should not stop believing and look to control what is in their hands.

"What we can control now is the way we go out and play." 😤 Two-time #T20WorldCup winning captain @darensammy88 with a strong message to the current #WestIndies playing group ahead of today's do-or-die clash with #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/ythPisQAQR — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)