A cameraman at the Yankee Stadium got injured and was taken to the hospital after being hit by a hurried throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop, Gunnar Henderson. In a video that went viral shows Pete Stendel, a cameraman, who was placed beside the New York Yankees’ dugout, getting hit by a speedy throw from Henderson.

Wild Throw Injures Cameraman

Terrifying moment in Yankees - Orioles game. Camera man drilled by this Gunnar Henderson throw. Play has been stopped for 10+ minutes. pic.twitter.com/Yn4LDJpBeK — Mike Daddino (@mike_daddino) July 6, 2023

