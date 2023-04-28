Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he is ready to cooperate with the Delhi Police in their investigation after the latter agreed upon it that they would file an FIR against him. In a video shared by Press Trust of India (PTI) on Twitter, Singh said that he welcomed the decision to have FIR registered against him and would cooperate with the police in their investigation. "I am happy and I will cooperate with Delhi Police in the investigation. No one is bigger than the judiciary in the country," he said. Wrestlers Protest: Sportspersons Who Showed Support to Athletes Protesting Against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Watch what Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Said:

VIDEO | "I am happy and I will cooperate with Delhi Police in the investigation. No one is bigger than judiciary in the country," says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh. pic.twitter.com/VEa7N4vcbX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2023

