The King of the Ring 2025 and Queen of the Ring 2025 tournaments are nearing their business with semi-finals taking place on WWE Monday Night RAW featuring the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Jade Cargill. WWE Monday Night Raw on June 23 (June 23 in India) will begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and take place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Unfortunately, WWE Raw live telecast will not be available for TV viewing options; fans have online streaming. Fans can watch WWE Raw live streaming viewing option on the Netflix app and website, at the cost of a subscription. WWE Supershow Mexico: Superstars Like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio and Stephanie Vaquer Set To Appear On Two Wrestling Shows in July.

Cody Rhodes Takes on Jey Uso

Kaun banega 2025 King of the Ring Tournament ka dusra finalist? 👑 @CodyRhodes OR Jey @WWEUsos? Tune in to #WWERaw tomorrow at 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/JO2NWZyFCl — WWE India (@WWEIndia) June 23, 2025

