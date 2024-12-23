WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is one of the most followed sports in the world and is set for a few changes. The biggest change for the WWE followers will be its broadcast from January 2025. WWE is set to transfer its media rights around the globe to Netflix with a global 10-year agreement worth $5 billion, signed by WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, with Netflix earlier this year. But in India the media rights are with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) till March 2025 and after that fans in India can watch WWE on Netflix. Kevin Owens Tapes up His Photo Over Code Rhodes' WWE Champion Poster at WWE Head Quarters During Raw on Netflix Kickoff, Says 'Make Sure We Cover This Stupid Face' (Watch Video).

Back in 2020, SPNI renewed its rights to WWE content for an estimated $180-210 million over five years. While the SPNI is ready to extend the deal, Netflix is looking to secure exclusive rights in the Indian market. Elsewhere starting from January 2025, Netflix will exclusively stream WWE's flagship shows which include Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and other PLEs in major markets like the US, Canada, UK, and South America. New WWE RAW Logo for Netflix Unveiled by WWE CCO Triple H (Watch Video).

With major events including WWE WrestleMania lined up in the coming months fans in India will be excited for the change. Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20, 2025. Also fan favorite John Cena will have his farewell tour from January 2025.

