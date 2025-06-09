WWE Monday Night Raw is set to be aired from PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona and is promises to be a fascinating one. This is the episode after Money in the Bank PLE (Premium Live Event) and there is a lot to look forward. First up, the main event will feature Jey Uso defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. Plus, John Cena is going to make an appearance and the WWE Undisputed Champion is expected to address R-Truth's surprise attack. Also, WWE men's Money in the Bank 2025 winner Seth Rollins is set to appear as well and it can be expected that he would try to cash in after the Jey Uso vs Gunther match. Niki Bella will also be present and the King of the Ring tournament is also going to get underway. R-Truth Sneak Attacks John Cena During WWE Money In The Bank 2025, Wrestler Costs Undisputed Champion Tag Team Match Against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (Watch Video).

Raw GM Adam Pearce Announces Schedule of Monday Night Raw

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

