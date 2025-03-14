The Friday SmackDown of WWE on March 14 will bring back some intense action-packed storylines as it will feature top-tier WWE heavyweight champions. The exciting SmackDown will emanate live from Iberia, Barcelona, Spain and has a start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live streaming viewing option of the WWE SmackDown of March 14 will be available for the fans on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans eager to get the live streaming viewing option of the WWE SmackDown can get it on the SonyLiv app and website in exchange of a subscription fee. WWE SmackDown Tonight, March 14: Cody Rhodes Set To Appear On MizTV, Randy Orton Returns To In-Ring Action, Tag Titles Up For Grabs, and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

WWE SmackDown 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Don’t miss #SmackDown TONIGHT at 12:30 AM (IST) LIVE on @SonySportsNetwk & @SonyLIV! 🏆 WWE Tag Team Titles Match 🔥 Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes 💥 Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab 🎙️ Cody Rhodes appears on Miz TV pic.twitter.com/tys171EVrj — WWE India (@WWEIndia) March 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)