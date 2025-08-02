The August 1st episode of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to conclude the build-up of the biggest party of the summer, "SummerSlam." This week's episode of SmackDown will see multiple top stars featuring for the last time ahead of the SummerSlam 2025 PLE. The biggest highlight of this week's Friday Night Smackdown will be the face-off between undisputed champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes, who are set to clash in a Street Fight match at SummerSlam. The August 1st episode of SmackDown will air live from the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, USA. No, fans in India will not have the opportunity to watch the WWE SmackDown live telecast on any TV channel, as there is no official broadcast partner. Yes, fans can surely watch WWE SmackDown live streaming online on Netflix, but only with a subscription. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Predictions: Check Out Predicted Winners of Every Match in Historic Two-Night PLE.

WWE SmackDown August 1st Episode Details

John Cena. Cody Rhodes. Face-to-face. Kya hoga kal #SummerSlam se pehle aakhri #SmackDown par? 🔥 Tune in at 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/7PsdZrBfXz — WWE India (@WWEIndia) August 1, 2025

