WWE SummerSlam 2025 Predictions: An absolute blockbuster, or 'banger' as Sheamus would love to call it, is on the cards as WWE SummerSlam 2025 takes place on August 3 and 4 (dates as per IST). This is a historic edition of WWE SummerSlam, as for the very first time, the PLE (Premium Live Event) will be held across two nights and the match card surely does promise an unforgettable experience for WWE fans across the world. And in this article, we shall take a look at our predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2025. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

For two nights, some of professional wrestling's biggest names, the likes of which include John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Gunther and Jey Uso, among others, will be in action at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. SummerSlam is the second-biggest PLE on the WWE calendar after WrestleMania and it is only fitting that this event too gets two nights of intense action, thrill and drama just like the 'show of shows'. All major titles in the WWE, apart from the women's US championship and the WWE World Tag Team titles, will be defended at WWE SummerSlam 2025. On Which Channel WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Two-Night Wrestling PLE Free Live Streaming Online?

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Predictions:

Gunther (C) vs CM Punk (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

This match promises to be a sensational one and fans can expect some old-school wrestling when Gunther and CM Punk lock horns.CM Punk earned his chance to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after he won a gauntlet match on WWE Monday Night Raw on July 14. The two have had run-ins in the past two weeks on WWE Monday Night Raw and in the show this week, CM Punk had his last laugh against the 'Ring General' by cutting an intense promo. Many have predicted that CM Punk would win the gold and that might be the way things go. This has also been a common speculation among the fans that CM Punk's victory might bring out Seth Rollins (who is out injured) to cash in on him and become the new World Heavyweight Champion. CM Punk should beat Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to reinforce his status as the 'Best in the World'. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Check Schedule of Matches for Nights 1 and 2 in Historic Two-Night PLE.

Predicted Winner: CM Punk beats Gunther to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Raquel Rodrigues and Roxanne Perez (The Judgment Day) vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss teaming up was surely something fans would not have expected in 2025, but hey, WWE has already delivered some shocks this year! Both the former world champions will look to have their hands on the tag team titles, but they must go through a formidable team in Raquel Rodrigues and Roxanne Perez. Roxanne Perez stepped up as the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team champion after Liv Morgan's injury and it remains to be seen if the latter makes a surprise return at WWE SummerSlam 2025. While Judgment Day retaining the titles would be alright, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, who call themselves the 'Allies of Convenience' need the gold. Also, should Judgment Day lose the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, the move of having an irate Liv Morgan return and show her frustration against Roxanne Perez might be justified. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

Predicted Winner: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss beat Raquel Rodrigues and Roxanne Perez to become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman)

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will team up against a deadly force in Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in what promises to be a blockbuster tag team match. The 'OTC' made his much-awaited return on Raw two weeks ago to take out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker and help his cousin Jey Uso. The match was made official subsequently and in the last WWE Monday Night Raw (July 28), Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were absolutely destroyed by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso winning at WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be the only logical outcome to this match if there are no surprises. There also have been this idea of Jey Uso turning on Roman Reigns but WWE might not want to have the former World Heavyweight Champion turn heel so soon. Roman Reigns Returns!, 'The OTC' Saves CM Punk, Jey Uso From Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE Monday Night RAW (Watch Video).

Predicted Winner: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Tiffany Stratton (C) vs Jade Cargill (WWE Women's Championship)

Tiffany Stratton has had a great run so far as WWE Women's Champion but now, she is going to meet arguably her biggest and most tough opponent. Tiffany Stratton's reign has been impressive with her having wins over Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair and also Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution 2025 most recently. Jade Cargill punched her ticket to the WWE Women's Championship match by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament in the final of which she beat Asuka. Jade Cargill is expected to win her first singles title in the WWE when she becomes the Women's Champion and having the gold will be a massive push for the former AEW star.

Predicted Winner: Jade Cargill beats Tiffany Stratton to become new WWE Women's Champion

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

This match has had an interesting build-up to WWE SummerSlam 2025 so far. Jelly Roll, in an episode of WWE SmackDown, was interrupted by Logan Paul and the former US Champion rained insults on the popular musician, prompting Randy Orton to come out and teach him a lesson. But Logan Paul found an ally in Drew McIntyre and this match was made official after Jelly Roll ate a Claymore from the 'Scottish Psycopath' at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in July 2025. So far, Jelly Roll has had a chance to prove that he can bring the fight in a WWE ring, but the idea of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre winning at SummerSlam 2025 might not be totally off the cards. In fact, it can lead to Randy Orton losing his cool and hitting Jelly Roll with an RKO in the end! Jelly Roll Chokeslams Logan Paul Through a Table After Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre Brawl on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Ahead of Blockbuster WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tag Team Match (Watch Video).

Predicted Winner: Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul to beat Randy Orton and Jelly Roll

Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross

Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross have had quite the rivalry which has only grown every week. Karrion Kross has been simply obsessed with Sami Zayn and has been trying to get into his head, wanting him to somehow admit that he has been a liar. Well, Sami Zayn has been left blindsided on a number of occasions by Karrion Kross, with the most recent examples being on WWE Monday Night Raw in the month of July where the former member of the Bloodline was taken out using a steel rod on a number of occasions. Sami Zayn had scored a victory over Karrion Kross at Night of Champions and with the latter supremely popular among the fans, it can be expected that he wins the match this time around to make it 1-1, setting things up for a potential trilogy. Who Is The Current WWE Universal Champion? Does The Title Still Exist?.

Predicted Winner: Karrion Kross beats Sami Zayn

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Predictions:

John Cena (C) vs Cody Rhodes (Street Fight for the Undisputed Championship)

Arguably, the biggest match of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is going to see the 17-time champion John Cena defend his Undisputed WWE title against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 41. At WWE WrestleMania 41, John Cena used under-handed tactics and had Travis Scott help him defeat Cody Rhodes to break the all-time world championship record in the WWE and capture his 17th title. Since turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena has, on a number of occasions, shown hints of turning face back again and this might be the event where it happens. Cody Rhodes in contrast, has been heavily tipped to turn heel at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and walk away with the Undisputed WWE title for the second time in his career. He certainly showed his dark side when he left John Cena unconscious and made him sign the contract for their Street Fight match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. A double turn has been heavily predicted and that might be the way things happen at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Also, there's a possibility of Randy Orton turning heel on Cody Rhodes, leading to John Cena retaining the gold. But Cody Rhodes' winning the Undisputed WWE title as a heel would make much more sense. Who Will Win John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Three Possible Predictions For Undisputed WWE Championship Clash.

Predicted Winner: Cody Rhodes beats John Cena to become new Undisputed WWE Champion

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs AJ Styles (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Dominik Mysterio is set for his biggest title defense yet as he takes on AJ Styles with the WWE Intercontinental title on the line. After not being ruled out of action for weeks by the doctors, Dominik Mysterio ambused AJ Styles from behind last week on WWE Monday Night Raw to tell him he was ready for WWE SummerSlam 2025. This week on WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles had the last laugh over Dominik Mysterio as he pinned him in a mixed tag team match and WWE would be tempted to repeat that outcome at WWE SummerSlam 2025. But Dominik Mysterio has been gaining some momentum of late, especially with his appearances in AAA Mexico and it might not be a good idea to have him drop the title. But the fact that an AJ Styles victory might open the route for the 'Phenomenal One' for a match against John Cena sometime down the line is also a heavily speculated idea and that might just be the way things go.

Predicted Winner: AJ Styles beats Dominik Mysterio to become new WWE Intercontinental Champion

Naomi (C) vs Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley (WWE Women's World Championship)

Naomi shocked the world when she cashed in her WWE Money in the Bank contract on Iyo Sky during her match against Rhea Ripley and became the new WWE Women's World Champion. Since undergoing a change of persona, Naomi has been among the most exciting superstars on the roster and her promos along with her sinister laugh and catchphrase 'Proceed with caution' has become a hit among the fans. Naomi dropping the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship this early would make no sense at all and her retaining the gold will set things up for a showdown with Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. Who is Naomi? Know Real Name, Achievements and Other Things About WWE's New Women's World Champion.

Predicted Winner: Naomi beats Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley to retain WWE Women's World Championship

Becky Lynch (C) vs Lyra Valkyria (No Disqualification match for WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship)

The Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria feud is set to witness its third and potentially last episode when these two lock horns for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lyra Valkyria was the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental title and after defending it successfully against Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash 2025, she went on to lose it to Becky Lynch at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. Becky Lynch then successfully defended her WWE Women's Intercontinental championship in a triple threat match at WWE Evolution and Lyra Valkyria earned her shot at the title once again after beating Bayley in an intense two-out-of-three falls match. It is fitting that there would be no disqualifications when these two superstars battle each other and having Becky Lynch retain the title is the prediction here. Also, Lyra Valkyria not winning back the title would mean that she will not be able to challenge for it as long as Becky Lynch is champion, thus making her available for other storylines. Roman Reigns Teams Up With Jey Uso for Iconic ‘Yeeting’ Moment After WWE Monday Night RAW Episode Goes Off-Air (Watch Video).

Predicted Winner: Becky Lynch beats Lyra Valkyria to retain WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Solo Sikoa (C) vs Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage Match for WWE United States Championship)

The former allies have turned foes and there's surely a lot of bad blood between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu all of which will culminate to them tearing each other inside of a steel cage. Jacob Fatu, after months of teasing, turned on Solo Sikoa who, on a number of occasions, devalued him. Solo Sikoa then defeated Jacob Fatu at WWE Night of Champions to win the WWE United States title, with the help of a returning JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa and his new recruit, Tala Tonga. Jacob Fatu has had run-ins with Solo Sikoa's group, the MFT (My Family Tree) and he will be expected to win the US title back at WWE SummerSlam 2025. There has been predictions of Tama Tonga returning to help Jacob Fatu with Jimmy Uso also in the fray.

Predicted Winner: Jacob Fatu beats Solo Sikoa to win the WWE United States Championship

Six-Pack TLC Match for WWE Tag Team Championship

This was a match announced by Nick Aldis on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week when all six tag teams on the show fought each other across the arena and caused chaos. The Wyatt Sicks, the WWE Tag Team Champions, retained their titles via disqualification over Andrade and Rey Feni,x which led to all the teams coming out and brawling with each other. The best tag team division in WWE needs a TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) match to find out who among them is the best. One thing's for sure! The TLC match is undoubtedly going to be sensational and with the amount of momentum that they have gained as a team in recent times, it is fitting that Andrade and Rey Fenix emerge victorious. Hulk Hogan Dies: A Look at Wrestling Legend’s Achievements As He Passes Away at 71.

Predicted Winner: Rey Fenix and Andrade become new WWE Tag Team Champions.

Whatever happens on the nights of August 3 and 4 will expectedly, change the landscape of WWE in the months to come. Do note that these are simply predictions based on rumours and fan speculations.

