This week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown will see the fallout from the recently concluded Money in the Bank 2025 PLE. The WWE SmackDown is set to air live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, June 14. The SmackDown will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the WWE SmackDown will, unfortunately, not have the live telecast option due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will get live streaming viewing options for the Friday night WWE SmackDown on the Netflix app and website. WWE SmackDown Tonight, June 13: John Cena, Women’s MITB Winner Naomi To Make Appearances; King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments Continue and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Online, June 13

