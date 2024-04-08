Wrestlemania 40 can be considered as one the greatest Wrestlemania to take place ever as a lot of title changes happened and some top-tier legends and superstars made their return to the WWE ring. The Undertaker and John Cena made their returns and took a fight to the pact run by Roman Reigns 'The Bloodline'. Cody Rhodes emerged as the new WWE Undisputed Champion after defeating Roman Reigns to break his long reign. Bayle became the new WWE Women's Champion, Damian Preist cashed in his 'Money in the Bank' contract to take away World Heavyweight Championship away from Drew McIntyre who defeated Seth Rollins moments ago. Logan Paul retained his United States Championship in a triple-threat match. WWE Superstars the Undertaker and John Cena Return To Rescue Cody Rhodes in Main Event of Wrestlemania 40 (Watch Video).

Cody Rhodes Wins WWE Undisputed Championship

Bayley is The New WWE Women's Champion

New World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Preist

Logan Paul Retains United States Championship

LA Knight Defeats AJ Styles

The Pride beat The Final Testament

