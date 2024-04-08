It was one of the best nights of WWE to ever be in as WWE superstars the Undertaker and John Cena made a return on the grandest stage of them all, Wrestlemania. It has always been a tradition to watch the Undertaker and John Cena on Wrestlemania and WWE fulfilled the wish of all the fans again as they both came in to help Cody Rhodes from the Bloodline pact of Roman Reigns and fellow wrestlers. John Cena came in to punish Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. The Rock came in to dismiss Cena and then came the Undertaker with his signature entrance to Chokeslam the Rock. Wrestlemania 40: YouTuber IShowSpeed Makes His First Ever WWE Appearance, Gets RKO’d by Randy Orton on Grandest Stage of All (Watch Video).

Watch Full Segment Here

The greatest 5 minutes in WWE history. Possibly WrestleMania history. John Cena, Undertaker, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins and The Rock #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/TvQGhNSBN7 — FAR (@FAR5222) April 8, 2024

The Undertaker Returns

