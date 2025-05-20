Alcatel has introduced NXTPAPER display, which is made in India. The company said, "India’s first-of-its-kind display made to care for your eyes. No glare. No strain. Just smooth, paper-like clarity whether you’re reading, scrolling, or creating." The company highlighted Alcatel NXTPAPER as a next generation screen with "dedicated modes for everything." The display is said to offer sharp and vibrant visuals even under the direct sunlight. Alcatel V3 series smartphones will likely feature the NXTPAPER display, which is set to launch in India on May 27. The upcoming V3 series will include Alcatel V3 Ultra, Alcatel V3 Classic, and Alcatel V3 Pro models. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed To Launch in July 2025, Likely Come With 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO Display; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Alcatel NXTPAPER Display

Meet NXTPAPER, India’s first-of-its-kind display made to care for your eyes. No glare. No strain. Just smooth, paper-like clarity whether you’re reading, scrolling, or creating. See it to believe it. Know more: https://t.co/76mrbSdQi4 #Alcatel #AlcatelMobile #AlcatelInIndia… pic.twitter.com/1gSTQituTe — Alcatel India Official (@IndiaAlcatel) May 20, 2025

