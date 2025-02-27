Amazon has launched its new version of Alexa with AI-powered features called "Alexa+". This new personalised AI assistant is available free with a Prime subscription and costs USD 19.19 for non-prime members. (around INR 1674). Jeff Bezos's Amazon said that Alexa Plus is "more smarter, conversational and interactive". It also supports image analysis and the creation of travel itineraries, among other things. AI-powered Alexa can be accessed on Echo devices, the web, the Alexa app, Fine TV, and Tablets. Microsoft Phi-4-Multimodal, Microsoft Phi-4-Mini SLMs Released With Advanced AI Capabilities, Know How To Access Them.

Amazon Launched New Alexa+ Assistant

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)