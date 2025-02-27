Microsoft introduced its new Phi-4-multimodal and Phi-4-mini SLMs, integrating speech, vision, and text processing. The tech giant said the new small language models were designed to empower developers with advanced AI capabilities. Microsoft Phi-4-multiomodal allows creating innovative and context-aware applications. On the other hand, Microsoft Phi-4-mini allows users to do text-based tasks with high accuracy and scalability in a compact form. It is now available in Azure AI Foundry, HuggingFace, and the NVIDIA API Catalog. Grok Voice Now Available to All X Premium Users on Grok App, Offers Interactions With Personalities.

Microsoft Launched Phi-4-Multimodal and Phi-4-Mini SLMs

Introducing Phi-4-multimodal and Phi-4-mini! Phi-4-multimodal integrates speech, vision, and text processing, while Phi-4-mini excels in text-based tasks. Discover these models on Azure AI Foundry: https://t.co/TCQR96dRW0 — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) February 26, 2025

