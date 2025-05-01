Amazon has launched its most capable teacher model, Amazon Nova Premier, to create custom distilled models on Amazon Bedrock. The new Amazon Nova Builder is built to handle complex tasks such as RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation, function calling and agentic coding. Amazon said it expanded the Nova family of foundational models. Amazon Nova Premier can process text, images, and videos (excluding audio) with advanced contextual understanding and multistep planning. It can process extremely long documents or large code bases due to its one million tokens context length. Microsoft Phi-4 Reasoning, Microsoft Phi-4 Reasoning Plus and Microsoft Phi-4 Mini Reasoning SLMs Launched Today, All Achieve Higher Performance on Complex Tasks.

Amazon Launched Nova Premier Model

