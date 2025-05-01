Microsoft Phi-4 Reasoning, Microsoft Phi-4 Reasoning Plus and Microsoft Phi-4 Mini Reasoning models launched today in the Phi-4 AI model family. The new reasoning SLM models achieve higher performance on complex reasoning tasks. The tech giant said that the Microsoft Phi-4 reasoning models were trained to leverage the time-scaling to perform complex tasks that require multi-step "decomposition and internal reflection." Phi-4 reasoning is a 14B (14 billion) parameter open-weight reasoning model, an SLM that is capable of rivalling LLMs. ‘Goodbye GPT-4’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Bids Farewell to AI Model That Started Revolution in 2023 by Offering Significant Improvement Over GPT-3 Model. Phi-4 Reasoning Models Launched by Microsoft We’ve been cooking... a new open weights 14B Phi-4 reasoning model, SFT’d on ~1.4M carefully curated reasoning demonstrations from o3-mini and RL’d for a tiny bit. This model is a little beast. pic.twitter.com/4xJuvYpZBH — Dimitris Papailiopoulos (@DimitrisPapail) May 1, 2025

