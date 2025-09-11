Amazon Now 10-minute delivery service is now launched with select pincodes in Mumbai, following its successful rollout in Bengaluru and Delhi. The fast delivery service allows customers to order thousands of everyday essentials like groceries and personal care products to electronic accessories and festive items. Amazon has strengthened its network by setting up over 100 micro-fulfilment centres across these three cities. The company plans to open hundreds more by the end of the year. In a press release, Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager, Amazon India, says, “We launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru earlier this year, delivering essentials in just 10 minutes. The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at 25% month over month and Prime members tripling their shopping frequency after they begin using Amazon Now.” To check if Amazon Now is available in your area, users can open the Amazon.in app and look for the “10 mins” icon on the top banner. If available, users can browse a selected range of daily essentials and place an order for fast delivery. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Date Announced: Discount on Smartphones From Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and More; Check Bank Offers and Other Details.

Amazon Now Brings 10-Minute Delivery to Mumbai

STORY | Amazon rolls out 10-min delivery service to select pincodes in Mumbai E-commerce major Amazon on Thursday said it has expanded its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to select parts of Mumbai, following successful rollouts in Bengaluru and Delhi. READ |… pic.twitter.com/ZYGJxm3WvF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2025

