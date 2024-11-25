AMD is rumoured to launch a new smartphone chip (APU) in 2026, which will be built on TSMC's 3nm processor. The US-based chipmaker is likely seeking to expand its mobile devices market, said reports. This would likely help the chipmaker add the new chip and keep 3nm production lines 'super full' due to TSMC's order visibility being "out for the second half of 2026". According to a report by UDN, AMD previously cooperated with Samsung in the mobile phone field, and the new APU will likely be used in the upcoming Samsung flagship model. Amazon Plans To Launch Quick Commerce Service ‘Tez’ in India; Check Details.

AMD to Launch APU for Flagship Samsung Device

