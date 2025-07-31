In a bizarre case from Bihar’s Jehanabad district, an online application for an income certificate has gone viral after it listed the applicant’s name as "Samsung," with the father’s name as "iPhone" and the mother’s name as "Smartphone." Filed through the Modanganj block office, the request also had a comically fake address, Battery, Post Office Cover, Block Modanganj. Officials flagged the suspicious details, prompting Circle Officer Mohammad Asif Hussain to escalate the matter. A complaint has now been registered at the Cyber Police Station, and an investigation is underway. Only in Bihar! Pet Dog Named ‘Dog Babu’ Issued Residential Certificate in Patna With Father’s Name ‘Kutta Babu’ and Mother’s Name ‘Kutiya Devi’, Internet Can’t Handle It.

