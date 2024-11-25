New Delhi, November 25: Amazon India is reportedly preparing to launch its new quick commerce service called “Tez”. The service is expected to deliver products to customers in a few minutes. Amazon Tez will compete with other quick delivery services in India, which includes Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

As per a report of Economic Times, Amazon India is gearing up to launch its quick delivery service, “Tez”. The quick delivery service by Amazon India may launch in late December or early next year. The service may provide a seamless shopping experience for essential items like groceries and daily necessities at the initial stages. Amazon Tez might operate in select cities initially, which will likely expand based on customer demand and feedback. India Will Likely See 7.1% Employment Growth Rate in 2nd Half of FY25: Report.

The official launch date for Amazon Tez may be confirmed during a review meeting taking place in December. The meeting will likely happen before Amazon's annual Smbhav event, which is set to take place on December 9 and 10. During this time, important decisions will be made, and it is expected that the details about when Amazon Tez will be launched might be shared.

The project is said to focus on establishing dark stores and finalising the specific products that will be available, known as stock-keeping units (SKUs). Additionally, it will include creating a logistics system to ensure very quick deliveries to customers. The company is said to be hiring new employees who will work specifically on this project. Tez will represent Amazon's first entry into the fast-growing quick commerce market to deliver products to customers in a short time. PVR INOX Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot ‘MJ’ To Assist With All Movie-Related Queries; Check Details.

Amazon will be the only major e-commerce platform that has not yet explored this rapidly expanding area. Amazon will likely tap into the increasing demand for quick delivery services, which will allow them to compete more effectively in the online shopping industry by launching Tez.

